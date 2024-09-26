Henkel new battery testing facility in Germany

This new facility is described as an essential addition to Henkel's Battery Engineering Center, which was first introduced in September 2023 with the launch of the Battery Application Center. With the opening of the Battery Test Center, Henkel fortifies its position as a partner for automotive OEMs and battery manufacturers.

The Battery Test Center, which has been fully operational since September 2024, offers a range of testing solutions for battery systems, addressing the critical challenges in EV battery design and development. The new facility is equipped with technologies including environmental simulation with temperature and humidity regulation, fast charging and discharging, leakage tests, and aging tests.

“With the opening of the Battery Test Center, we are taking a significant step forward in our mission to drive sustainable innovation in the E-Mobility sector," says George Kazantzis, Global Head of Henkel’s Automotive Components business unit, in a press release. "Our Battery Engineering Center now offers unparalleled end-to-end solutions, from early-stage design and simulation using digital twins and virtual material cards, to full-scale testing and validation. This enables our customers to accelerate their development cycles and bring the next generation of EV batteries to market faster and more efficiently, pushing the industry towards net zero emission mobility.”

The Battery Test Center is TISAX-certified and features a test rig with a climate chamber and a wide range of testing capabilities, ensuring the highest standards of safety and reliability in battery system testing. A key advantage Henkel offers to its customers through the Battery Test Center is the ability to create a digital twin of any battery, running scenario simulations, and then validating the results in the real-world system. This includes debonding trials in active battery packs to enable battery circularity.