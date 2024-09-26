HERMA turns to Scanfil for manufacturing muscles

Scanfil and HERMA have started cooperation in the assembly of HERMA 500 PCBAs. HERMA 500 is a fast labelling machine. Scanfil's Pärnu factory is responsible for the manufacture and delivery of the PCBAs. The cooperation can also be extended to other products and services.

“We were very careful in choosing our manufacturing partner. Scanfil has a good reputation in the marketplace and the right capabilities for us”, states Vincent Zabel, Purchasing Team Leader at HERMA, in a press release. “We're starting with PCBA, but we're also exploring further opportunities for expanding our collaboration, where Scanfil has a strong offering and capabilities”.

The HERMA 500 partnership includes PCBA for the control unit which will be printed, assembled, and delivered from the EMS providers factory in Pärnu, Estonia. HERMA has their headquarters with a production unit near Stuttgart Germany which is responsible for the final assembly of all HERMA products.