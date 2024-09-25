© IPC
North American PCB industry sales Up 35% in August
Total North American PCB shipments in August 2024 were up 35% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, August shipments were down 10.3%.
PCB bookings in August were up 44.2% compared to the same month last year. August bookings were up 22.3% compared to the preceding month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 0.99.
"August saw strong bookings and shipments, leaving the book-to-bill ratio unchanged. While the surge in new orders marked the best performance since February, it did little to reverse the decidedly negative trend for the year,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist.