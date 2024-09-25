North American PCB industry sales Up 35% in August

PCB bookings in August were up 44.2% compared to the same month last year. August bookings were up 22.3% compared to the preceding month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 0.99.

"August saw strong bookings and shipments, leaving the book-to-bill ratio unchanged. While the surge in new orders marked the best performance since February, it did little to reverse the decidedly negative trend for the year,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist.