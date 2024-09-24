Ilfa: a story of investments, innovation and resilience

As the European electronics industry faces significant challenges — particularly the PCB sector, which has seen a sharp decline in the number of manufacturers over the last two decades — Ilfa has remained steadfast. Under Michels' leadership over the past six years, the company has not only held its ground but has made impressive strides forward.

Reflecting on his time at the helm, Michels explained how Ilfa was a well-established company when he took over, with a nearly 40-year legacy, a strong brand, and a skilled workforce. However, it was evident that the company had lagged in modernising its equipment.

"When I took over Ilfa, I found a company which was almost 40 years old, with very good staff, a very good brand, very good technology, but a lack of investment into equipment. So what we have done the last six years, is to completely renovate, so to say, the company. So almost all machines are new."

He continues to say that the investments throughout these years have included equipment such as three new laser machines, a DS line, as well as a recent installation of a new press centre — which will be a significant step forward. This modernisation has led to the automation of the entire production process. By the end of 2024, Ilfa will be fully barcoded, integrating automation across all its equipment. In total, over these six years, Ilfa has managed to increase its potential capacity by almost 100%.

Employment growth and expansion plans



Investing in technology and capacity has also impacted the workforce at Ilfa. In the early days of Michels' leadership, the company had to make difficult decisions, including reducing staff. However, this was only temporary.

"At the beginning, we had to reduce, unfortunately. But meanwhile, we are back and even a little bit bigger. So we used to be 117. Now we are 180 people in our production plant," Michels shared.

Looking ahead, Ilfa plans to double its production capacity again – in two years. Part of this strategy involves expanding their production floor space, adding another 2,200 square meters to the current 4,500, alongside a new plating line and further automation.

With these continuous investments in machinery, automation, and infrastructure, the company's revenues have mirrored the growth in capacity and technology – more or less doubling over the period.

However, it’s not just technological investment driving the company’s growth. Michels explained that Ilfa also took a strategic approach to the industries they wanted to serve.

"Well, what we have done, we had a clear strategy, a plan, what we'd like to do. Not only capacity and technically wise but also which industries we would like to serve. So we at Ilfa decided that our key arena is the defence business, the aerospace business, space and medical sectors. All areas where you can work with OEMs, who give you visibility and long-term commitment."

While many PCB manufacturers in Europe have struggled to keep up with global competition, Ilfa’s strategic approach, coupled with Michels’ leadership, has allowed the company to not only survive but thrive.

By carving out a niche in these industries, Ilfa has ensured a steady stream of business, even amid the turbulence in the broader European electronics sector.