Matra Électronique moves to new premises

All research and electronic manufacturing operations were transferred from the historic Lacroix Saint Ouen site to the new 4.0 production site in Venette following six months of gradual transition and three weeks of summer closure.

The project team managed to transfer 60% of the activity and the 250 employees who were still at the old site within the three weeks of the annual closure.

"It is therefore, not without difficulty, that we said “goodbye” to our old infrastructures, which had become too cramped, but also with great joy that we are integrating this new innovative, agile, responsible and capable work environment," the company writes in an update.

The company states further that the next few months will be 100% dedicated to the production of its customers’ electronic equipment.