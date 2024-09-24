Kurtz Ersa opens new factory in Mexico

Just over a year after breaking ground, the company now has a 4,500-square-metre site with production space, offices, and a demo center. This marks Kurtz Ersa's third major service and logistics centre in the Americas, following locations in Plymouth (USA) and Guadalajara (Mexico).

The new facility will focus on producing Ersa reflow soldering machines and serve as a pre-production site for the US plant. Kurtz Ersa has been active in Mexico since 2012 and, due to growing demand, moved to a larger office in Guadalajara in 2016. This office includes a demo centre for Ersa tools and machines, where customer seminars and training have been held since then.



In 2022, Kurtz Ersa decided to expand its production capacity to Mexico. Following the expansion in 2020 with a new building in Wertheim, Germany, additional growth can be created with the plant in Mexico. The company has also decided to manufacture the new HOTFLOW THREE model in Mexico in the future.

After evaluating several cities and options, including the possibility of leasing an existing facility, Kurtz Ersa ultimately chose to build in Ciudad Juárez. Albrecht Beck, President & COO of Kurtz Ersa, Inc. and Managing Director of Kurtz Ersa Manufacturing México, explained during the inauguration that Juárez was selected for its proximity to the US border, skilled workforce, and strong infrastructure.

At the beginning of 2024, the management team in Mexico had put together a start-up team of highly qualified engineers – six of these engineers had travelled directly to Germany, where they received training, including building their first machine and working on documentation and processes.