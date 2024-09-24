AMG opens Europe’s first lithium hydroxide refinery

AMG Lithium B.V., which houses all of AMG’s lithium activities, has commissioned the production of battery-grade lithium hydroxide at the first of the five modules planned for the site.

The annual capacity of one module is 20,000 tons per year – enough for the batteries of around 500,000 electric vehicles, according press release.

AMG's first module has been sold out, and by 2030, the company intends to increase yearly output to 100,000 metric tonnes of battery-grade lithium hydroxide, depending on market conditions. A recent benchmark forecast, which has been revised downward, predicts that total demand for lithium in batteries in Europe will be 700,000 metric tonnes by 2030. AMG's potential production of 100,000 metric tonnes (assuming all five modules) equals 14% of the projected applicable market in Europe by 2030.

“With the refinery, we are the first mover, making a decisive contribution to securing the supply of the critical raw material lithium for the industry in Germany and Europe. The establishment of our own complete lithium value chain also contributes to the European Critical Raw Materials Act and offers greater independence for raw materials and critical materials,” says Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of AMG N.V. in the press release.

Lithium hydroxide is an important raw material for the production of cathode materials for batteries in EVs and thus for the path to climate-neutral mobility. With the refinery in Bitterfeld, AMG is primarily aiming to supply customers who manufacture in Europe.