Visual highlights from Evertiq Expo Gothenburg 2024

September 19, 2024, marked the tenth edition of Evertiq Expo Gothenburg. During the day, 145 exhibiting companies from 15 different countries, welcomed 528 visitors from 282 different companies. A total of 427 companies were represented on the exhibition floor throughout the day.

Conversations and business talks were dynamic, as were the discussions sparked by the presentations and keynotes. A major highlight from the conference program was Dieter G. Weiss from in4ma, who provided a new perspective on the chip crisis that the industry went through a few years ago – while also providing some insights on the state of the European EMS industry in 2024.

































































A full summary of Evertiq Expo Gothenburg 2024 is available here

Evertiq Expo won't be back in Sweden until next year. But don't worry, we will be back with an Evertiq Expo in the Polish capital Warsaw on October 24.