MicroStencil wins interest from chip firms

Scottish start-up firm, the stencil specialist, MicroStencil in Livingston has now begun to win confidence at the chip firms.

According to what Robert Kay, chief technical officer at the firm, told Electronicsweekly, one customer has already set up a volume line and others are in a pre-production assessment phase.



"The interest is coming from the largest worldwide chip producers. Each stencil design is specific but electroforming stencil printing is still cheaper than electroplating," said Kay.



"In a way we are lucky in this area because of the semiconductor firms that shut down so if we go to shift production work the production people are here," continued Kay.