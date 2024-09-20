NC State University gets $19 million funding for chip research

NC State University is getting USD 19 million in new funding from the US government to boost semiconductor electronics research.

The amount will fund four additional projects for the Commercial Leap Ahead for Wide Bandgap Semiconductors (CLAWS) Microelectronics Hub, according to a report by CBS 17.

The projects were selected from over 100 proposals and aim to improve the performance of transistors and switches used in civilian and military technologies and increase America’s economic competitiveness and national security with translational pathways to commercialization.

The hub is one of eight established by the Biden Administration’s Chips and Science Act.

“Wide bandgap semiconductors have been invented here in North Carolina. You see that in companies like Wolfspeed, Kyma Technologies, joint materials so it’s got a great base and great start to do interesting technologies,” said John Muth, Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at NC State.

The Chips and Science Act seeks to increase the production and manufacturing of advanced chips in the United States.