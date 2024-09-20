Germany’s power grid battery capacity up nearly a third this year

Germany’s power grid battery capacity has increased by nearly a third this year, boosted by efforts to help grids accommodate more renewable power, Reuters reports.

The battery capacity plays an important role in stabilizing electricity networks.

According to the goals set by the German government, wind and solar power should account for 80% of electricity by the end of the decade.

In the first half of 2024 renewables contributed 60% to power production.

The long-term goals need an increase in storage to help balance supply and demand on the system, and to decrease volatility in intraday power prices.

Firms with batteries can benefit by selling power when prices are high and filling their storage when prices are low.

A government-commissioned market register showed 1.8 GWh of capacity was completed till September 18, compared with 1.4 GWh till January 1.

British power firm VPI recently said it would invest up to 450 million euros (USD 502 million) over the next three to five years in battery projects, mainly in Germany’s North-East.

Another 3.7 GWh of known projects are reportedly in the pipeline up to September 2027 in Germany.