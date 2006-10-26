Barix extends number of sales channels

Barix AG today announced that its Instreamer and Exstreamer audio encoding, streaming and decoding devices are now available for purchase through German Monacor International.

Thus, Barix expands its existing distribution network with a worldwide acting specialist for electronics products. The status of Monacor International as a global operation will strengthen international distribution for Barix's Instreamer and Exstreamer devices. Monacor International offers service and expertise in the audio field as a distributor of security technology, automobile HiFi systems, loudspeaker technology, and stage and DJ technology among other products.