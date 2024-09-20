Kontron establishes 5G module production in Europe

IoT tech provider Kontron has announced that it will fully manufacture its 5G modules in Europe following a production ramp-up.

The company said this demonstrated its commitment to high-quality standards, shorter supply chains, Europe’s technological sovereignty, and the reduction of CO2 emissions.

Kontron AG is the only provider globally to develop and produce 5G modules entirely in Europe, according to a media release. This strategy strengthens its competitive position and sustainably promotes Europe’s technological independence. The initiative will also make a significant contribution to supply chain stability and create additional jobs in Europe, the company said.

Currently, around 80% of the Kontron Group’s total value creation takes place in Europe. The close integration of development and production in Europe is a central aspect of the company’s strategy. Kontron's 5G modules are developed entirely at the Berlin site. At a time when the origin and security of technologies are becoming increasingly important, in-house production in Europe also ensures compliance with the strictest European regulations, the media release said.

“Local development and production offer numerous advantages. Our customers benefit from the quality, speed, flexibility and reliability provided by our European 5G modules production,” Hannes Niederhauser, CEO of Kontron AG, said. “Our initiative has received a strong response, allowing us to secure several major contracts, which are largely attributed to this value creation strategy.”

Earlier this year, Kontron acquired a majority stake in electronics company Katek SE.