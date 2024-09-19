Exclusive: Europe’s biggest EMS players

Featured here is the Top 25 list of EMS companies in Europe only on Evertiq

Respected industry analyst Dieter G. Weiss of in4ma and IPC have prepared a TOP 25 list that includes not only European EMS companies but also global players that have factories in Europe.

Dieter G. Weiss points out that in compiling the list, the analysts took into account only European revenues, not global revenues. For companies whose fiscal year differed from the calendar year, no “recalculations” were made. This is because these revenues are recorded in the calendar year in which the fiscal year ends.

Analysts point out that they have seen a lot of movement on the list among European companies. Denmark's GPV, Germany's TQ Systems, France's All Circuits, also Germany's BMK and Switzerland's Cicor saw significant growth. Their performance was mostly strongly supported by acquisitions.

So who is the largest EMS in Europe? Who was crowned king in 2023? And who are the runners-up? Are global companies dominating in Europe? Or are European firms leading the way? Here is the Top 25 list of EMS companies in Europe:

Rank Company Country 1 Foxconn Taiwan 2 Flex Singapore 3 Zollner Germany 4 Jabil USA 5 GPV Denmark 6 Asteelflash France 7 Scanfil Oy Finland 8 Videoton Hungary 9 Katek SE Germany 10 Kitron AS Norway 11 Neways Netherlands 12 Lacroix Electronics France 13 TQ Systems GmbH Germany 14 Bitron Italy 15 Melecs Austria 16 Celestica Canada 17 All Circuits France 18 BMK GmbH Germany 19 IMI Philippines 20 Elemaster Italy 21 Fideltronik Poland 22 Rafi Germany 23 Cicor AG Switzerland 24 Plexus USA 25 Note AB Sweden

The Top List is presented on the occasion of a guest appearance by Weiss at the Evertiq Expo in Gothenburg, which took place on Thursday, September 19. We are also inviting you to the Evertiq Expo in Warsaw on October 26, during which Weiss, together with Mareike Haas, will introduce the differences between EMS companies in East and West Europe.