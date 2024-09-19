Ad
Analysis |

Exclusive: Europe’s biggest EMS players

Featured here is the Top 25 list of EMS companies in Europe only on Evertiq 

Respected industry analyst Dieter G. Weiss of in4ma and IPC have prepared a TOP 25 list that includes not only European EMS companies but also global players that have factories in Europe.

Dieter G. Weiss points out that in compiling the list, the analysts took into account only European revenues, not global revenues. For companies whose fiscal year differed from the calendar year, no “recalculations” were made. This is because these revenues are recorded in the calendar year in which the fiscal year ends.

Analysts point out that they have seen a lot of movement on the list among European companies. Denmark's GPV, Germany's TQ Systems, France's All Circuits, also Germany's BMK and Switzerland's Cicor saw significant growth. Their performance was mostly strongly supported by acquisitions.

So who is the largest EMS in Europe? Who was crowned king in 2023? And who are the runners-up? Are global companies dominating in Europe? Or are European firms leading the way? Here is the Top 25 list of EMS companies in Europe:

RankCompanyCountry
1FoxconnTaiwan
2FlexSingapore
3ZollnerGermany
4JabilUSA
5GPVDenmark
6AsteelflashFrance
7Scanfil OyFinland
8VideotonHungary
9Katek SEGermany
10Kitron ASNorway
11NewaysNetherlands
12Lacroix ElectronicsFrance
13TQ Systems GmbHGermany
14BitronItaly
15MelecsAustria
16CelesticaCanada
17All CircuitsFrance
18BMK GmbHGermany
19IMIPhilippines
20ElemasterItaly
21FideltronikPoland
22RafiGermany
23Cicor AGSwitzerland
24PlexusUSA
25Note ABSweden

The Top List is presented on the occasion of a guest appearance by Weiss at the Evertiq Expo in Gothenburg, which took place on Thursday, September 19. We are also inviting you to the Evertiq Expo in Warsaw on October 26, during which Weiss, together with Mareike Haas, will introduce the differences between EMS companies in East and West Europe.

