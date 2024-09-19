Exclusive: Europe’s biggest EMS players
Top 25 list of EMS companies in Europe only on Evertiq! Respected industry analyst Dieter G. Weiss of in4ma and IPC have prepared a TOP 25 list that includes European EMS firms and global players in Europe.
Respected industry analyst Dieter G. Weiss of in4ma and IPC have prepared a TOP 25 list that includes not only European EMS companies but also global players that have factories in Europe.
Dieter G. Weiss points out that in compiling the list, the analysts took into account only European revenues, not global revenues. For companies whose fiscal year differed from the calendar year, no “recalculations” were made. This is because these revenues are recorded in the calendar year in which the fiscal year ends.
Analysts point out that they have seen a lot of movement on the list among European companies. Denmark's GPV, Germany's TQ Systems, France's All Circuits, also Germany's BMK and Switzerland's Cicor saw significant growth. Their performance was mostly strongly supported by acquisitions.
So who is the largest EMS in Europe? Who was crowned king in 2023? And who are the runners-up? Are global companies dominating in Europe? Or are European firms leading the way? Here is the Top 25 list of EMS companies in Europe:
|Rank
|Company
|Country
|1
|Foxconn
|Taiwan
|2
|Flex
|Singapore
|3
|Zollner
|Germany
|4
|Jabil
|USA
|5
|GPV
|Denmark
|6
|Asteelflash
|France
|7
|Scanfil Oy
|Finland
|8
|Videoton
|Hungary
|9
|Katek SE
|Germany
|10
|Kitron AS
|Norway
|11
|Neways
|Netherlands
|12
|Lacroix Electronics
|France
|13
|TQ Systems GmbH
|Germany
|14
|Bitron
|Italy
|15
|Melecs
|Austria
|16
|Celestica
|Canada
|17
|All Circuits
|France
|18
|BMK GmbH
|Germany
|19
|IMI
|Philippines
|20
|Elemaster
|Italy
|21
|Fideltronik
|Poland
|22
|Rafi
|Germany
|23
|Cicor AG
|Switzerland
|24
|Plexus
|USA
|25
|Note AB
|Sweden
The Top List is presented on the occasion of a guest appearance by Weiss at the Evertiq Expo in Gothenburg, which took place on Thursday, September 19. We are also inviting you to the Evertiq Expo in Warsaw on October 26, during which Weiss, together with Mareike Haas, will introduce the differences between EMS companies in East and West Europe.