GM EV owners finally get access to Tesla Superchargers

General Motors has started to sell approved Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) DC adapters for its EVs, another step in the US auto industry's move towards a universal public charger network for battery-powered vehicles.

GM had announced it would support Tesla’s connector 15 months ago.

Previously, GM electric vehicles were outfitted with a different proprietary charging port that was not compatible with Tesla Superchargers.

These EV owners can now buy an adapter using their GM vehicle brand’s mobile app, which will also help them locate the nearest Tesla Supercharger station.

“GM’s ongoing efforts to help accelerate the expansion of public charging infrastructure is an integral part of our commitment to an all-electric future,” Wade Sheffer, vice president of GM Energy, said in a statement.

The agreement makes approximately 17,800 Tesla Superchargers available to drivers of GM vehicles such as Chevy Bolt and Silverado EV, using a USD 225 adapter.

Automakers like Ford and Rivian have already agreed to work with the Tesla standard, while BMW, Honda and Mercedes-Benz have promised to follow suit.

GM says it will source its NACS-approved adapters from multiple suppliers.

Within the next few years, US automakers are likely to produce EVs with the NACS port built directly into the vehicle, so they can charge at Tesla stations without an adapter.