RRP’s $1.4 billion OSAT plant in Maharashtra inaugurated

A ₹120 billion (USD 1.4 billion) OSAT plant, being set up by RRP Electronics, has been inaugurated in India’s western Maharashtra state.

RRP is investing ₹120 billion in the first phase of the project in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, and has pledged to invest an additional ₹240 billion (approximately USD 2.8 billion) in the second phase, which will be a fab unit.

“These chips are important as there is a growing demand for smaller, efficient, and faster electronic devices. The state will support these industries and will be available to help them,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said a disruption in the supply chain during the pandemic made India dependent on countries like China, so a need to have manufacturing units in our country was felt. “Maharashtra is the first state in the country to have a policy on semiconductors and prepare an ecosystem for it,” he said.

The OSAT unit “is a fully automated facility and would be first of its kind with machinery from the major semiconductor hubs across the world,” Rajendra Chodankar, Chairman, RRP Electronics Ltd, had said in August.

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra government approved a USD 10 billion semiconductor fab plant to be jointly set up by India’s Adani Group and Israel’s Tower Semiconductor. However, that project still requires the approval of the central government’s Ministry of Electronics and IT.