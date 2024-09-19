Mitsubishi to provide H3 rocket launches for France’s Eutelsat

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) will provide multiple H3 rocket launches for French satellite company Eutelsat Group from 2027, according to a new agreement signed by the two companies.

The deal is being seen as a major step for Japan's USD 1.55 billion state-backed H3 rocket project.

Eutelsat, which merged with OneWeb last year, is focused on the low-earth-orbit communications satellites sector.

Eutelsat has worked with leading launch providers to deliver its fleet into orbit and this latest agreement brings additional diversity and opportunities to launch Eutelsat's satellites in the coming years, a media release said.

MHI Launch Services enjoys a success rate of over 98%, utilizing its H-IIA and H-IIB launch vehicles, and has executed over 50 launches since 2005.

“We are delighted to inaugurate our relationship with MHI with this multi-launch agreement. Access to Space is critical for operators like Eutelsat, and we are excited to add MHI to our portfolio of launches, knowing that we can rely on its outstanding track record and technology to deliver our satellites into orbit,” Arlen Kassighian, Chief Engineering Officer of Eutelsat Group, said.

“MHI deeply appreciates the honor of entering into the first launch agreement with Eutelsat, the global leading satellite operator, and being selected as their launch partner to deploy their satellites. MHI is committed to delivering highly reliable and transparent launch services for its customers, that build market trust through the accumulation of successful launches. We look forward to developing a long-lasting and mutually beneficial partnership with Eutelsat,” Iwao Igarashi, Vice President and Senior General Manager of Space Systems at MHI, said.

MHI is a global conglomerate with interests spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense.