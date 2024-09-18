CATL says its new EV bus battery can last 1.5 million km

The world’s leading EV battery maker CATL has released its new “tailor-made” battery for the bus industry that can last up to 1.5 million km or 15 years.

The new Tianxing Bus battery has an industry-leading energy density of 175 Wh/kg, which is 22% better compared to the previous generation batteries, the Chinese company said.

The battery also comes with an “ultra-long warranty” of 10 years or 1 million km.

More than a dozen companies are already in the queue for the new battery that will enter mass production soon.

The new electric bus battery “pays tribute to the 10 years of vigorous development of China’s commercial vehicle market,” Hao Huan, CTO of CATL’s domestic passenger division, said.

The battery is the latest from CATL’s Tianxing (Tectrans) brand. In July, CATL launched the new series with its first Tianxing-L battery designed for LCVs

After leading the passenger EV segment, CATL is looking to new sectors such as commercial vehicles to boost growth.

According to the SNE Research data, CATL accounted for 31.6% of global EV battery sales in the second quarter.