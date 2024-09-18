Svitzer orders ‘world’s first battery-methanol tug’

Danish towage operator Svitzer has announced a contract with Turkish shipyard Uzmar to construct what is being dubbed as the world’s first battery-methanol tug.

The vessel, designed for operations in the Port of Gothenburg, Sweden, represents a significant step towards sustainable maritime operations, according to a media release.

The new tug, based on Svitzer’s TRAnsverse design, will feature a 6MWh battery system supported by dual-fuel methanol engines for backup and extended range. It is expected to conduct over 90% of its operations using the battery-electric powertrain, significantly reducing carbon emissions.

Delivery is expected in the second half of next year.

“This battery tug will bring a new dynamic to our operations,” said Kasper Nilaus, CEO of Svitzer. There will not be a one-size-fits-all solution for us to meet our ambitious decarbonization targets, and equipped with this new power technology we have yet another option for how to significantly reduce emissions across the many global ports and terminals we operate in.”

The vessel will have an overall length of 34.9 meters, a bollard pull of 85 tonnes, and the ability to achieve speeds up to 14 knots, according to a report in maritime website gCaptain.

Gothenburg, which aims to become the world’s most sustainable port, is investing more in shore power charging options and offers methanol bunkering facilities.

“The battery electric tug will mean we can deliver our services to customers in the Port of Gothenburg with significantly lower carbon emissions, and still to the highest operational and safety standards,” said Gareth Prowse, Head of Decarbonization at Svitzer.