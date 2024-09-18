Cybord secures $8.7 million in funding

Visual AI component analytics solution provider Cybord has secured USD 8.7 million in funding that will help fuel its growth and further global distribution of its solution, the company said.

The funding is led by Capri Ventures with participation from Ocean Azul Partners and existing investors IL Ventures and NextLeap Ventures, among other new and current investors.

Partnered with leading manufacturers including Flex and Siemens, Cybord is integrated into over 60 manufacturing lines worldwide, inspecting millions of electronic components daily.

This newest funding will be used to accelerate the company’s growth and further global distribution of its solution, a media release said.

Founded in 2018, Cybord is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Using deep learning and AI algorithms, Cybord analyzes and inspects 100% of electronic components on PCBA, powering everything from electric vehicles to data centers.

During placement on the assembly line, the visual AI solution prevents defective, damaged, and counterfeit components from being assembled onto PCBA in real time with 99.9% accuracy, according to the media release.

“We are honored to have secured this round of financing from trusted partners and investors who understand the necessity of the Cybord mission,” said Oshri Cohen, CEO of Cybord. “With a variety of industries increasingly dependent on electronic components, it has never been more important to ensure that they are of the highest quality. The Cybord solution has been validated time and time again by our leading global partners, and these funds will allow us to scale faster and bring our comprehensive AI-powered solution to more companies worldwide, delivering on our mission to ensure only the best electronic products.”