Icape acquires Japanese PCB distributor

Founded in 2002, the NTW group is a Japanese supplier specialising in PCB, providing high value-added expertise based on a business model similar to that of the ICAPE Group.

The group owns 7 subsidiaries located as close as possible to global PCB production centres – in Japan, China and Southeast Asia. Its 40 employees serve a customer base of major Japanese accounts in industries such as office automation, communication and infrastructure tools. The NTW group expects to achieve annual revenues of over USD 20 million in 2024.

As a result of this transaction, Icape strengthens its position and presence across Asia.

“The acquisition of the Japanese group NTW is significant in several ways. First of all, it ensures us a leading position in the distribution of printed circuit boards in Japan, a mature market and difficult to access for western companies due to cultural specificities. The group’s management will support us in this integration to enable us to deploy all the necessary synergies between our two organizations. This operation also gives us access to major Japanese groups that we did not address so far, while allowing us to integrate new suppliers, located in China and Southeast Asia,” says Yann Duigou, Icape Group’s CEO, in a press release.

The CEO continues to say that combined with its recent acquisitions, the move will enable the company to achieve USD 45 million of additional revenue since 2023.

The acquisition is subject to customary suspensive conditions and is expected to take place on September 19, 2024.