Note to build a new factory in Lund

The expansion will allow the company to meet the increasing demand in the coming years. The property will be rented over 15 years.

With the construction of a new plant Note Lund will have just above 9,000 square meters well-tailored for its operations. According to a press release, the forecasted expansion for the coming years will more than compensate for the increased operating costs.

Note will move from the rented property where the business is conducted today in 2026 when the new property is ready.