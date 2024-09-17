Bosch invests € 270 million in Japan

Previously dispersed over many sites, Bosch's development capacity for the mobility sector is now housed under one roof at its new Japanese headquarters.

“I’m very proud of our new energy-efficient and state-of-the-art headquarters – it is a perfect fit for a tech-savvy country like Japan. As the Bosch Group’s first public-private partnership, this location is a testament to our ongoing commitment to the Japanese market – it shows that we continue to feel closely connected to the Japanese market and the people here, and we will build on our 113-year history in the country,” Tanja Rueckert, the member of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH responsible for Japan, said at the press conference.

The new building covers almost 53,000 square meters. Around 2,000 associates from eight locations in the Tokyo-Yokohama area can now work even more closely together there. This includes associates from administration, sales, and marketing as well as from research and development for the Mobility business.

Klaus Meder, the president and representative director of Bosch Corporation in Japan, said: “By consolidating divisions at the new headquarters, we’re strengthening cross-divisional cooperation and our development in Japan.”

Bosch has been present in Japan since 1911, and all four of its business sectors are active in the country today. The company employs some 6,400 associates in Japan, including roughly 1,700 researchers and developers, and manufactures mobility solutions and hydraulic systems at ten major plants in Japan.