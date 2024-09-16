GM may buy EV batteries built with Chinese tech

General Motors (GM) is in talks to buy EV batteries that would use technology from China’s CATL and be assembled at a new plant in the United States, according to a Reuters report.

Last year GM’s rival Ford Motor announced its plan to license CATL technology to produce low-cost lithium-iron batteries at a plant it is building in Michigan.

But some US lawmakers have raised concerns about Ford’s plan.

Meanwhile, GM’s proposed plant would be funded and operated by Japanese consumer electronic firm TDK Corp to build lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells, according to Bloomberg.

A deal could help GM make lower-cost batteries and avoid US tariffs by assembling them in the United States.

“Our EV strategy is focused on designing products that continue to lower cost, improve performance and localize production. Battery technology is a key enabler of that strategy. We won’t comment on speculation,” GM said in a statement, according to the Reuters report.

If Ford is allowed to proceed with its CATL deal, other automakers are expected to follow suit to cut costs.

Toyota and Mercedes-Benz recently announced plans to develop solid-state EV batteries, as the world’s leading automakers look for secure and cost-effective supply chains for their forthcoming EV models.