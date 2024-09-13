Nippon Shokubai to build $270 million electrolyte plant in Fukuoka

Nippon Shokubai is building a USD 270 million LiFSI (electrolyte) plant for lithium-ion batteries in Japan’s Fukuoka Prefecture with the goal of starting commercial operations by 2028, according to a media release.

LiFSI or Lithium bis(fluorosulfonyl)imide is used as the electrolyte for lithium-ion batteries and contributes to enhanced EV performance such as reducing charging time, extending EV range and improving output power at low-temperature environments.

The project has been adopted by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry as a “plan related to initiatives for ensuring stable supply of batteries.” The investment amount is expected to be up to 37.5 billion JPY (around USD 270 million) including a subsidy of up to 12.5 billion JPY.

The new plant is expected to have an annual production capacity of 3,000 metric tons, under the IONEL™ brand.

The Japanese government has set a goal of establishing a domestic manufacturing capacity of 150 GWh/year by 2030 for rechargeable batteries, which are indispensable for the spread of EVs and plug-in hybrid vehicles.