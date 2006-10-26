Kuhnke expects turnover growth of 8%

Romanian-German manufacturer of electric and electronic parts for the automotive industry, Kuhnke Production Romania, is expecting its turnover to increase by nearly 8% this year.

Kuhnke Production Romania derived turnover worth 12.5 million euros last year, up by 25% against 2004. This year the growth is expected to continue although in a lower pace, about 8% from last year to reach 13.5 million euros in first half.



"Financial indicators remained at the same value as last year, as there were no significant changes in the production volume and structure over the first half of the year. We estimate a slight growth in the second half of the year, mainly caused by the increase in the client portfolio from the automotive segment," Andra Boboc, deputy general manager with Kuhnke Production Romania told ZF Transilvania.



According to the local media sources in 2004 the company also invested over 1.2 million euros to double its production capacities for the automotive industry. The company's major clients on the foreign market are Volkswagen, DaimlerChrysler, Audi, Valeo and Volvo Schneider Telemecanique and most of the contracts sealed by Kuhnke Production Romania are carried out in Germany, with exports standing at approximately 95% of the total sales.



"This year we increased the production dedicated to the automotive industry, as well as the electronic segment, and we intend to continue the development projects over the latter part of the year, as well. We developed new products and systems for the automotive field, with the main clients being German and European car makers," added Andra Boboc.