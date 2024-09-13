POSCO Future M bags $1.4 billion battery material contract

South Korean chemical and battery material maker POSCO Future M has secured a contract worth 1.85 trillion won (approximately USD 1.4 billion) to supply high-nickel cathode materials for EV batteries.

The company, a battery materials subsidiary of steelmaker POSCO, announced the deal in a regulatory filing but did not disclose the name of the customer, citing a confidentiality agreement, according to a report by AJP news agency.

The contract value represents about 38.8% of POSCO Future M’s total revenue for the previous year.

The deal comes at a time when the EV industry is seeing a temporary slowdown in demand.