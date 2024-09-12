New PCB factory opens in Penang

With an investment of more than MYR 1 billion (USD 229 million), the five-story PCB manufacturing facility is located adjacent to Elna's existing plant and will focus on the production of advanced PCBs.

This second PCB plant will not only expand the company's production capacity but also create over 1,000 additional jobs, according to a press release from the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA).

“The first phase of production will yield 300,000 square feet of PCBs, catering to the automotive, server, network equipment, personal computing, and consumer electronics sectors. As the demand for high-quality and advanced PCBs increase, the plant’s full production capacity is expected to reach 1 million square feet in the future. The existing facility will continue to manufacture double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, while the new plant will add advanced production capabilities to meet customers’ needs for diversified geographical manufacturing and supply chain flexibility,” says Ian Yang, President of Elna.

The PSA Group continues its global expansion, with investments in Malaysia, Japan, and other locations through its subsidiaries. These include Global Brands Manufacture Technology, which is establishing EMS plants in Ipoh; Kamaya Electric, focusing on passive components; and SILITECH Technology, which is setting up integrated design and manufacturing services plants in Penang and Negeri Sembilan.