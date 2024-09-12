Benchmark opens new facility in Malaysia

The new facility will focus primarily on serving customers in the semiconductor capital equipment and commercial aerospace sectors. The new facility, spanning 8,000 square meters with space to further expand, means that Benchmark’s total footprint in Penang now exceeds 40,000 square meters. To support the ramp-up of this new facility, Benchmark will be hiring up to 200 positions.

Benchmark is expanding its Penang facility to increase capacity for new and existing customers, supporting the anticipated growth of the semiconductor industry in 2025 and beyond, while also enhancing its vertical integration capabilities.

"Benchmark Penang is critical to our expanding operations in Asia, and we are enthusiastic about growing our manufacturing capabilities in Malaysia by adding our fourth facility in the country," says Jeff Benck, president and CEO of Benchmark, in a press release.

The CEO continues to state that the facility will allow the company to meet growing interest from new customers aiming to regionalise their production across the APAC region.