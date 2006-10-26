Ad
Software | October 26, 2006

MPI to choose Aegis NPI/MES

Aegis Industrial Software Corporation, a provider of Manufacturing Information Management Systems, has been selected by Microboard Processing Incorporated (MPI) to install its integrated NPI/MES product suite.
After employing Aegis's new product introduction and paperless documentation software for many years, MPI will now implement the entire software system factory-wide.

"We picked one major manufacturing enhancement this year which we felt would be the single largest contributor towards giving our customers the information that we all need to better manage business and obtain the tracking functionality we required, and this was the project chosen – hands down," commented Mike Ellis, MPI President and COO. "In my mind, the Aegis NPI/MES functionality ranks equal in magnitude and perhaps higher in some aspects than a major ERP implementation in terms of effectiveness to our operation. We are extremely pleased to have this in full effect by the end of this calendar year."

