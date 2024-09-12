ABB signs MoU Chinese battery manufacturer

With EVE set to open new factories globally in the coming years, ABB will collaborate with its project teams for the design and construction and share its expertise in the greenfield battery manufacturing space.

According to the MoU, the two companies will also collaborate on research and development (R&D) and explore the supply of battery cells, modules and packs to ABB.

EVE is currently building its first European plant in Hungary to supply the region’s automotive sector and has plans in place for other sites, expanding on its existing footprint in China and the US.