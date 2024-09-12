ABB signs MoU Chinese battery manufacturer
ABB has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EVE Energy Co., Ltd. (EVE), a Chinese lithium battery cell manufacturer, to support the development of new lithium battery factories in locations globally.
With EVE set to open new factories globally in the coming years, ABB will collaborate with its project teams for the design and construction and share its expertise in the greenfield battery manufacturing space.
According to the MoU, the two companies will also collaborate on research and development (R&D) and explore the supply of battery cells, modules and packs to ABB.
EVE is currently building its first European plant in Hungary to supply the region’s automotive sector and has plans in place for other sites, expanding on its existing footprint in China and the US.
“Our collaboration with ABB will be invaluable to this project, enhancing the efficiency and safety of our greenfield battery factories,” says Steven Chen, SVP of EVE Energy, CEO of EVE Energy Storage, in a press release. “We are looking forward to working with ABB on the design and implementation of solutions for optimized battery manufacturing operations, contributing to the ongoing efforts towards sustainable energy production.”