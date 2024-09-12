Fuji America partners with Neotel Technology
Fuji America Corporation has entered into a strategic partnership with Neotel Technology, a provider of smart material flow solutions.
The partnership combines Fuji America's expertise in precision assembly equipment with Neotel Technology's advanced storage solutions. By utilising the strengths of both companies, this collaboration aims to improve industry standards, focusing on enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and productivity in manufacturing.
“We are excited to partner with Neotel Technology,” says Tom Zabkiewicz, Executive Vice President of Fuji America, in a press release. “Their innovative approach to automation aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering top-notch assembly solutions. Together, we will provide our customers with state-of-the-art technology that enhances production efficiency and reduces operational costs.”
Neotel Technology will integrate its technology with Fuji America's equipment to create seamless, automated production lines. This integration aims to increase output, minimise downtime, reduce waste, and enhance product quality.
“Partnering with Fuji America is a significant step forward in our mission to transform manufacturing,” adds Lu Xiaodong, CEO of Neotel Technology. “Our combined technologies will empower manufacturers to stay ahead in a competitive market, optimizing their production capabilities and ensuring a sustainable future.”