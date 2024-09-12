Fuji America partners with Neotel Technology

The partnership combines Fuji America's expertise in precision assembly equipment with Neotel Technology's advanced storage solutions. By utilising the strengths of both companies, this collaboration aims to improve industry standards, focusing on enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and productivity in manufacturing.

“We are excited to partner with Neotel Technology,” says Tom Zabkiewicz, Executive Vice President of Fuji America, in a press release. “Their innovative approach to automation aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering top-notch assembly solutions. Together, we will provide our customers with state-of-the-art technology that enhances production efficiency and reduces operational costs.”

Neotel Technology will integrate its technology with Fuji America's equipment to create seamless, automated production lines. This integration aims to increase output, minimise downtime, reduce waste, and enhance product quality.