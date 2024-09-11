Hanza moves Mitel's manufacturing from China to Europe

Under the agreement, Hanza will consolidate Mitel's production to the EMS provider's manufacturing cluster in Sweden to optimise the supply chain for flexibility and cost.

The relocation closer to Mitel's end markets will reduce transportation emissions and contribute to a more sustainable and robust supply chain. The estimated annual order value for Hanza amounts to SEK 60 million (EUR 5.24 million) and includes the manufacturing of complete products for Mitel's business communication products.

“Our partnership with Mitel originates from Orbit One, which HANZA acquired. We are now pleased to expand this cooperation into a strategic partnership that strengthens Mitel’s supply chain in Europe,” says Mattias Lindhe, SVP and Head of Strategic Projects at Hanza Group in a press release.

The relocation of manufacturing is in line with Mitel's sustainability goals and will be implemented under Hanza's MIG concept (Manufacturing Solutions for Increased Growth).