Hanza moves Mitel's manufacturing from China to Europe
Swedish EMS provider Hanza has signed a strategic agreement with Mitel Networks Corp, a Canadian telecommunications company, under which the Swedish company will relocate manufacturing from China to Europe.
Under the agreement, Hanza will consolidate Mitel's production to the EMS provider's manufacturing cluster in Sweden to optimise the supply chain for flexibility and cost.
The relocation closer to Mitel's end markets will reduce transportation emissions and contribute to a more sustainable and robust supply chain. The estimated annual order value for Hanza amounts to SEK 60 million (EUR 5.24 million) and includes the manufacturing of complete products for Mitel's business communication products.
“Our partnership with Mitel originates from Orbit One, which HANZA acquired. We are now pleased to expand this cooperation into a strategic partnership that strengthens Mitel’s supply chain in Europe,” says Mattias Lindhe, SVP and Head of Strategic Projects at Hanza Group in a press release.
The relocation of manufacturing is in line with Mitel's sustainability goals and will be implemented under Hanza's MIG concept (Manufacturing Solutions for Increased Growth).
“We are mindful of the global climate situation, and this new manufacturing solution not only increases flexibility and lowers costs, but it is also in line with our commitment to decarbonize and promoting sustainability throughout our supply chain,” adds Grant Marshall, SVP of Global Supply Chain at Mitel.