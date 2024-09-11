Jabil to expand its operations in India
EMS provider Jabil is planning an expansion in the South Indian state of Tamil Nadu.
“India is emerging as a key manufacturing hub. Our expansion in India will enable Jabil to meet and grow with the future needs of our customers and complement our existing facility in Pune, Maharashtra, in operation since 2003,” said Matt Crowley, Executive Vice President of global Business Units at Jabil in a press release.
Jabil has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu state government as part of its planned expansion in Tiruchirappalli.
“Jabil’s foray into Tiruchirappalli will be a crucial anchor investment in the region and will lead to job creation for the local youth and the emergence of a robust electronics supply chain. This welcome move is another testament to the availability of talent and infrastructure in all parts of our State and will further entrench Tamil Nadu’s position as the leader in advanced electronics and innovation,” said M K Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.