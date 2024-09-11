Jabil to expand its operations in India

“India is emerging as a key manufacturing hub. Our expansion in India will enable Jabil to meet and grow with the future needs of our customers and complement our existing facility in Pune, Maharashtra, in operation since 2003,” said Matt Crowley, Executive Vice President of global Business Units at Jabil in a press release.

Jabil has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu state government as part of its planned expansion in Tiruchirappalli.