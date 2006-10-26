Nordic TestForum goes to Finland

After many years in different Scandinavian counties, Nordic TestForum (NTF) will for the first time take place in Finland.

The organization has chosen the town of Tuusula close to Helsinki, for its easy access to the Helsinki Vantaa International airport and road access from the capital area. This we have done based on feedback from previous TestForums.



Tauno Jokinen from Oulu University will give a keynote speech on the topic "Challenges of Testing Over Innovation Life Cycle". Tauno Jokinen has many years of experience from various positions in the industry and academia.



The topic for this year's panel debate is "Selecting the right instrument bus" and will be preceded by presentations within this topic from providers and users perspective.



The sessions covering structural test includes presentations on X-Ray, fixturing and boundary scan. Nordic TestForum will also provide up-to-date information on the development of new boundary scan standards. Additionally this year they have some Academic presentations, focusing on the future of testing.



NTF was established at TestForum 2001. They will hold their annual assembly for NTF at 16:00 November 27th, 2006. The agenda and motions will be dispatched to the members in a separate mailing.



For those who do not intend to participate in the Annual Assembly, the TestForum 2006 starts with Registration on 28th November from 9:00 to 9:30.