Valeo expands with new facility inauguration in India
Mobility technology company Valeo has expanded its industrial footprint in India with a new production facility in Pune for power electronics products.
The facility, spanning over 7,000 square metres, will augment Valeo’s electrification capabilities in India. The new site will start producing the On Board Power Supply 3-in-1 combo unit, a combination of three standalone power electronics products.
"The inauguration marks a significant milestone in Valeo’s journey in India. This new facility in Pune is a key element of our strategic plan for deeper localization and long-term competitiveness in electrification products. It will meet the growing demand from our customers for the On-Board Power Supply 3-in-1 combination unit, comprising an On Board Charger, DC-DC converter, and power distribution unit. As the EV market in India expands, we are prepared to deliver technology solutions that are both adaptable to the Indian market and cost-competitive," says Jayakumar G, Group President & Managing Director, Valeo India, in a press release.