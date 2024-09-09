India’s 1st silicon carbide manufacturing unit to be set up in Odisha

The ground-breaking ceremony of what is being dubbed India’s first silicon carbide manufacturing unit has been held in the eastern Odisha state.

The INR 6.2 billion (USD 74 million) project will be developed by RIR Power Electronics Limited at the EMC Park, Infovalley, Bhubaneswar (Odisha), according to a report by the Press Trust of India.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the new facility will create state-of-the-art products and open up a wealth of opportunities for the state’s youth.

“The facility will attract skilled professionals, foster local innovation, drive economic growth, and further solidify Odisha’s position as one of India’s most promising destinations for electronics and semiconductor manufacturing,” the CM's office said in a statement.

RIR products are sold to markets in North America, Europe and Asia for use in sectors such as railways, defense, power, transportation, aerospace and sustainable energy.

The opening of this state-of-the-art facility with a total investment of around ₹6.2 billion over three years will enhance Bhubaneswar’s industrial landscape by implementing best practices, officials said.