C-MAC MicroTechnology awarded by Celestica

C-MAC MicroTechnology, a UK based producer of electronic systems, modules and components for industrial, automotive, medical, communications and aerospace industries, has been awarded a first-year Partners in Performance award by Celestica.

The awards are presented annually to Celestica's suppliers in recognition of their excellence in customer service and their support of Celestica's global supply chain.



“C-MAC MicroTechnology is proud to be recognised as a preferred supplier by Celestica," said Indro Mukerjee, CEO of C-MAC MicroTechnology, “Such recognition is evidence of our commitment to providing, not only the highest level of product quality, but the highest level of customer service possible. We always aim to exceed our customers' expectations, and in doing so, strengthen the working relationship."



The 2005 Partners in Performance winners demonstrated a level of responsiveness, flexibility and service that contributed to the success of Celestica's business and positively impacted its customers.



“C-MAC MicroTechnology has provided a high level of customer service and demonstrated a strong commitment to driving value for Celestica," said John Boucher, Chief Supply Chain and Procurement Officer, Celestica. “I commend C-MAC for its achievements and congratulate the team on the receipt of a first-year Partners in Performance award."



C-MAC MicroTechnology has its head office is in Wooburn Green, UK, and we have design and manufacturing facilities in the UK, France, Belgium and Canada, with additional dedicated sales and customer support teams throughout Europe, the USA and China.