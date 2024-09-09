LG ThinQ ON a step towards ‘liberating people from household chores’

LG Electronics will release LG ThinQ ON — its AI-powered hub that is being pitched as a step towards realizing a zero-labor home — within this year, the Korea Times reports.

“LG Electronics will enable consumers to experience our AI home solution, centered by LG ThinQ ON, within this year,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics’ Home Appliance & Air Solution Division.

“All you have to do is communicate with the generative AI like you do with your friends or family. The AI will do the rest, managing home appliances, providing life services and caring for the customers to their optimal status… LG Electronics’ AI home will be an important milestone in our journey for liberating people from household chores and improving their quality of life,” Lyu Jae-cheol said.

ThinQ ON is a smart speaker embedded with generative AI agent, Furon, which is backed by the GPT-4o large language model. Besides understanding users’ natural language, it serves as the control tower for home electronic appliances.

According to LG, Furon, which was also developed by LG, learns from the user’s lifestyle and provides personalized solutions.

“In the case of conventional smart homes, when you feel this room is too warm, you have to say ‘Hi LG, set the air conditioners’ temperature to 26 degrees Celsius,’ meaning you have to control the device within the range of predetermined voice commands including air conditioner and temperature,” Lyu said.

“However, in the AI home, when you say, ‘Hi LG, it’s too hot in this room,’ Furon will autonomously assess the situation, recognizing that ‘too hot’ likely means the air conditioning needs to be turned on. The system understands the context through natural language, then automatically controls appliances and IoT devices based on its judgment, and takes action accordingly.”

Lyu added that ThinQ ON is able to control conventional appliances not yet compatible with AI. When connected with ThinQ ON and separate sensors, older models can be controlled by ThinQ ON, as long as they have wi-fi functions or are remote controlled.