iPhone 16 will use ‘Arm’s next-gen AI chip technology’

Apple’s new iPhone 16, which is being launched on Monday (September 9), will be using a next-generation chip based on SoftBank-owned Arm’s newest V9 chip design, according to a report by the Financial Times.

This is another bid by Apple to bring generative AI features to its smartphones. Apple is expected to reveal its A18 chip on Monday.

UK-based Arm owns the intellectual property for the computing architecture for most smartphones, which it licenses to many companies like Apple. Arm, a US-listed company, has a multiyear licensing agreement with the Cupertino tech giant.

Apple is already using the V9 architecture for its M4 MacBook chips. It previously described the M4 as a “giant leap” in performance for next-generation PCs.

V9 chip accounts for an estimated 50% of Arm’s smartphone revenue.

Apple’s latest line of iPhones will be powered by Apple Intelligence, which will be integrated into iOS 18.

Apple Intelligence will also eventually make the virtual assistant, Siri, work better, reports say.

However, the full set of Apple Intelligence features is likely to be made available in a staggered manner through the last few months of 2024 and into the first half of next year.