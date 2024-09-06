Boosted by new model, Kia sets monthly EV sales record

South Korean automaker Kia has set a new record for monthly EV sales per brand in the country, the Korea Times reports.

The number of newly registered EVs produced by Kia in August totaled 6,398 units, a 250% jump from last year and a 59% percent surge from the previous month, according to data by auto industry tracker CarIsYou.

The jump in sales is being attributed to the successful market debut of Kia’s entry-level EV3 model, which accounted for 4,436 new registrations.

In August, 13,315 EVs were registered in Korea, up 79.2% from a year ago. Domestic brands accounted for 9,197 of these units. Hyundai sold 2,256 units in August, up 33.2% from last year.

Imported brands also saw a 22.3% on-year increase in sales but their monthly tally was down 10.2% from July, the report said.

Kia also set another US sales record last month, selling more cars than in any month in its history. With over 75,200 vehicles sold in August, the company broke its US sales record for the second straight month.