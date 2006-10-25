Finisar opens technical support centre

Finisar has announced the opening of a technical support centre in Milan, Italy, to serve its growing customer base in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

The new centre will be staffed with an experienced team of Finisar's application engineers.



Finisar's EMEA sales network includes direct sales presence in Italy, United Kingdom and Germany as well as multiple representatives and distribution partners in each country.

