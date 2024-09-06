Qualcomm may be looking to acquire parts of Intel’s chip design units

Mobile chipmaker Qualcomm is looking at the possibility of acquiring parts of Intel's design business to bolster its product portfolio, according to a report by Reuters based on two sources familiar with the matter.

The USD 184 billion Qualcomm, which is known for its smartphone chips, has reportedly explored acquiring different portions of cash-stressed Intel, which may be looking to sell off some of its business units and trim operations.

Specifically, Intel’s design units, particularly its client PC design business, are of interest to Qualcomm.

No formal move to approach Intel has been made yet and Qualcomm’s plans are not in a final stage, the Reuters report indicates.

Qualcomm generated USD 35.82 billion in revenue in the last fiscal year.

Just days ago Intel launched a new PC chip, Lunar Lake, that it says offers enhanced performance for AI applications.

Qualcomm launched its own Microsoft Windows OS Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processor this week as it ramps up efforts to challenge Intel in the PC processor market.

Qualcomm’s embrace of PC chips is part of a broader push to move away from just mobile chipsets.