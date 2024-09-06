Poland’s Wilk Elektronik has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Taiwan’s Phison Electronics to establish a joint venture in which the Polish memory maker will be the majority shareholder.

Phison is a major player in the NAND controllers and NAND storage solutions segment.

“The planned partnership with Phison Electronics opens up new prospects for Wilk Elektronik. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is consistent with our long-term strategy to invest in innovation and technology development,” Wieslaw Wilk, president of Wilk Elektronik SA, said.

Firmware is the key component that connects a device’s hardware with software at the operating system level, he added.

“Asia has made great strides in building an edge in the global hardware market through its operational efficiency. The United States, on the other hand, has long been at the forefront of operating system-level software. Firmware is therefore becoming an increasingly important component and an area where Europe still has a chance to build a center of competence, thus becoming a major player in the global semiconductor market,” Wieslaw Wilk, president of Wilk Elektronik SA, said.

The newly established company will focus on the development and design of secure software for NAND Flash memory.

“Phison has been working with Wilk Elektronik SA for almost two decades. The partnership, initially based on consumer memory production, has expanded in recent years to include storage applications in industrial, transportation and automation systems. The signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) not only demonstrates Wilk Elektronik's continuous improvement and transformation, but also shows Phison's commitment to supporting its long-time partner,” said Khein Seng Pua, CEO of Phison Electronics.

This partnership opened up new opportunities for the semiconductor industry, laying the foundation for further development and strengthening Poland's position on the global market, according to Cyril Kozaczewski, director of the Polish Office in Taipei.