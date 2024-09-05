The worlds first zinc-ion battery megafactory opens in Sweden

The 6,500 square metre Enerpoly Production Innovation Center (EPIC) facility, located in Rosersberg in northern Stockholm, will achieve final capacity throughput of 100 MWh annually by 2026. Commissioning has already begun and production will start in 2025.

The company states in a press release that the "megafactory" will facilitate the ongoing co-development of market-ready battery solutions with customers, and enable the company to conduct large-scale pilots targeting commercial, industrial, and utility applications.

Back in July 2024, Enerpoly acquired dry electrode manufacturing equipment for the factory. The end-to-end battery production line and process development capabilities will allow Enerpoly to accelerate production capabilities; lower costs, waste, and energy consumption; and deliver more sustainable energy storage solutions.