Scanfil to help Skytree scale up production

With this collaboration, Skytree is looking to cement its position in Direct Air Capture (DAC) technology, delivering its technology on a global scale. Scanfil will be the manufacturer of the company's small-scale Cumulus unit, capturing up to 30 kg of CO2 per day, in the US, and the larger Stratus unit, which can produce up to 1,000 kg of CO2 per day, in both the US and Europe.

“In partnering with Scanfil, we are able to bring Skytree to a global audience, within a very short timeline, through scaling our product deliveries and meeting the growing demand for cost effective DAC systems,” says Will McBeath, VP Operations and Services at Skytree, in a press release.

Skytree selected Scanfil as their manufacturing partner following a selection process. The partnership is described as crucial to Skytree’s commitment to capturing 10m tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere by 2030. This partnership will leverage Scanfil’s experience in the Energy & Cleantech industry and its manufacturing capabilities in Sievi, Finland, and Atlanta, USA.