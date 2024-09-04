HD Hyundai Electric breaks ground on 3rd circuit breaker factory

South Korean electric power distribution equipment manufacturer HD Hyundai Electric is building a smart factory for low- and medium-voltage circuit breakers, Korea JoongAng Daily reports.

The company, an electric power affiliate of the world’s largest shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, held a groundbreaking ceremony for the factory in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, on Tuesday.

HD Hyundai Electric will spend 120 billion won (approximately USD 89 million) to build its third factory of low and medium-voltage circuit breakers. It expects the distribution equipment market to become a new growth engine as data centers expand due to a spike in power demand fueled by an AI boom.

The unit is expected to be built by October 2025.

HD Hyundai Electric will automate the production lines and logistics of the new factory by adopting AI-based systematic supply chain management.

Low and medium-voltage circuit breakers block the inflow of additional power for overcurrent protection.

HD Hyundai Electric aims to double its circuit breakers production capacity to 13 million units by the end of the decade through the new facility.

“The new factory will become the world’s leading production base for distribution equipment, integrating advanced technology and automation systems,” HD Hyundai Chairman Kwon Oh-gap, said in a statement. “We will prioritize mutual growth with the local community by contributing to the creation of quality jobs and the development of the local economy in the Cheongju region.”

The company currently operates two circuit breaker plants, in Ulsan, South Gyeongsang Province and Anseong, Gyeonggi Province.