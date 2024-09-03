Zhuhai CosMX to invest millions in new Malaysian plant

The new facility under Unimx Technology Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. will be implemented in several phases at Kulim East Industrial Park, with groundbreaking expected to take place during the last quarter of 2024. The company is investing MYR 1 billion (USD 229 million) in the project to meet the growing global demand for lithium-ion batteries.

“On behalf of CosMX, I express immense joy and pride in the upcoming investment to construct a lithium-ion battery factory in Malaysia. This marks a significant step in our global strategic deployment and is a testament to our recognition and trust in Malaysia as an investment destination,” says Mr Xu Yanming, Chairman of CosMX, in a press release from the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA).

The project is set to create over 1,000 jobs, according to Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid, CEO of MIDA.