Safran acquires AI company Preligens

The acquisition of Preligens was finalised for an enterprise value of EUR 220 million. The company will be renamed Safran.AI and will become part of Safran Electronics & Defense.

Preligens has been operating since 2016, providing field-proven AI analytics solutions for high-resolution imagery, full-motion video and acoustic signals. The company develops complex algorithms and software to analyse and automatically detect and identify objects of military interest notably using commercial and government satellite imagery. Its AI Factory allows the development, production and integration of AI algorithms trained on massive amounts of data from multiple sources and sensors with end-to-end security and traceability.

“Joining Safran marks a new stage in Preligens’ development. We’re proud to be helping create a world-class AI center of expertise for one of the flagships of French industry. The many synergies with Safran will enable us to develop new AI product lines and accelerate our international expansion, which is excellent news for our business and our people,” says Jean-Yves Courtois, CEO of Preligens, in a press release.

Thanks to Preligens’ solutions, Safran Electronics & Defense will be able to accelerate the development of AI in its products and services. With its international presence, Safran will also support Preligens’ development worldwide, especially in the US market.