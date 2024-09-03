Libra Industries opens new manufacturing clean room

"The opening of our new manufacturing clean room in Dayton marks a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing semiconductor fabrication capabilities in the region,” says Andrew Williams, CEO of Libra Industries, in a press release.

The CEO continues to state that the investment will not only enhance the company's capabilities but also create new job opportunities.

“This investment not only reflects our dedication to innovation and growth but also underscores our role in contributing to the local economy. By creating new jobs and bringing cutting-edge technology to Dayton, we are reinforcing our long-standing tradition of excellence while looking forward to a bright future in the semiconductor industry."

This new facility marks a significant milestone in Libra Industries' strategy to support growth fuelled by the demands of the semiconductor sector. With an investment of USD 2.1 million and the creation of 31 new jobs, this project not only amplifies the company’s manufacturing capacity but also solidifies its presence in Dayton's tech-driven landscape.